Evofem Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,936 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 1,555 call options.

EVFM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. 651,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,212. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.