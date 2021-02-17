Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Down 7.8%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares were down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 2,225,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,107,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

EVGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter worth $43,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

