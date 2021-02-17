Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading 9.8% Higher

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price traded up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.80. 1,037,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 934,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $100.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

In related news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.