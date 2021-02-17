Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.60 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.
EXAS opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.31. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54.
In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.
