Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.60 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

EXAS opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.31. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.