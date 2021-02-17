Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Down 8.6%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $138.83 and last traded at $140.99. 5,232,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 1,907,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after buying an additional 467,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

