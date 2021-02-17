exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

exactEarth Ltd. (TSE:XCT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.24, but opened at C$1.14. exactEarth shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$61.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.88.

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$5.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.45 million. On average, analysts predict that exactEarth Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

exactEarth Company Profile (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

