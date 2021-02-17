exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

exactEarth Ltd. (TSE:XCT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.24, but opened at C$1.14. exactEarth shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$61.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.88.

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$5.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.45 million. On average, analysts predict that exactEarth Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

