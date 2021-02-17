Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,207 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $247.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $226.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.73. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

