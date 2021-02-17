Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,131 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after buying an additional 3,948,800 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.