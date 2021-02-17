Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,307 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. 166,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,612,996. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $250.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

