Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,193 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 1.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,835.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

BSCT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,355. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

