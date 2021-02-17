Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corteva by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 19.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 9,358.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 3,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

