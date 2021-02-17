Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,410. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

