Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 532,986 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 77,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 164,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,210,508. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

