Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $175.31. 13,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

