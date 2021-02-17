Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,451 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.27. 806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.