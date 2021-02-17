Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,517 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 1.50% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

CNRG traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.00. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.