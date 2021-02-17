Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,491 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $189.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

