Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. 1,430,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.