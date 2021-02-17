Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after buying an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,257 shares of company stock valued at $46,426,971 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $585.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.14 and a 200 day moving average of $506.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

