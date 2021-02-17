Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

