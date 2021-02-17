Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

