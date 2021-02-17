Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD stock opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

