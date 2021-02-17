Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 229,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of GWRE opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -327.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

