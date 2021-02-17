Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 63,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

