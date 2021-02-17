Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

