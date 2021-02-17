Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 131,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 75,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

