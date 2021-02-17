Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,226,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after buying an additional 281,862 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,303,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,809,000 after buying an additional 145,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $96.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

