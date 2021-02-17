Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $375.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.25. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

