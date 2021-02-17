Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,005,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,586,000 after purchasing an additional 187,372 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 63,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 60,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $5,802,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,576,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after buying an additional 407,624 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.