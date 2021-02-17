Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,375 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

BIIB stock opened at $277.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.89. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.