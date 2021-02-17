Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. 6,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of -174.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

