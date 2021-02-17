Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

