Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,884 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 659,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 158.2% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.