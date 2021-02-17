Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,360 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 72,960 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,744,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of FNCL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

