Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,556 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,042,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,294,000 after purchasing an additional 158,083 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 1,186,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98.

