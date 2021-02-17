Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $205.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.44 and its 200-day moving average is $183.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

