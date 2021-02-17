Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. Exchange Income Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.57 and a 12 month high of C$45.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.94.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

