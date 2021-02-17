ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.17 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $981,778.72 and $119,019.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00194377 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00047132 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

