Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 5.9%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 1,175,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,899,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.