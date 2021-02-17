Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,657 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Exelixis worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

