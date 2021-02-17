Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,224 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.64% of Exelon worth $263,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 135.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 105,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.