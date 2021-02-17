EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Shares Up 7.6%

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 202,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 83,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Get EXFO alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EXFO Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in EXFO by 686.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.