Exosis Market Cap Hits $24,174.64 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $24,174.64 and approximately $28.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,037.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.46 or 0.03655965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $234.32 or 0.00450303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $723.30 or 0.01389978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.35 or 0.00513765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.56 or 0.00481509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00321702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00029939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

