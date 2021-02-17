eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,003,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,538,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,976,076.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,284,450. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $21,983,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $6,463,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $9,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $7.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 76,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.