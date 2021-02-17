eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $72.91. 2,404,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,220,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 227.85 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $340,144.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,820,181 shares in the company, valued at $893,953,317.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,666 shares of company stock worth $26,284,450. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

