Expanse Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 65.1% against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $42,944.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,352.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,856.62 or 0.03546399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.00446775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $720.19 or 0.01375661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.04 or 0.00517717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00469171 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00321921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00029342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.