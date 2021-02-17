Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.50

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.50 and last traded at $155.09, with a volume of 227831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.