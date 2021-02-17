Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 599,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 230,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.
About Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.
