Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 599,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 230,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

