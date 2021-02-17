EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Trading Up 5.6%

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 159,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 129,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EYEG shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $16.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,531,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,007,658.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.