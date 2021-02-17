Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $184.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

